U.S., African govts to discuss countering violent extremist organizations at U.S.-Africa Summit 2022

The White House-led U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, DC. which runs from December 13-15, 2022, will have top leaders of the two continents in attendance. They will include President Biden, Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari and several others.

Also, U.S Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, a retired army General, and his counterparts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Samantha Power, administrator of USAID will co-host the forum on Peace, Security and Governance.

“The African Leader Summit comes at a very important time for U.S.-African relations. The United States has recognized the enormous potential and promise in Africa, and this is something that we definitely want to lean in on”, said a senior defense official quoted from a briefing on December 9, 2022.

“Together, the Department of Defense, State and USAID will share perspectives on the importance of our ‘3D’ approach to Africa and share the stage with our African partners to hear their perspectives on security and the challenges in their countries,” said the official.

The official added in a news release seen by USAfricaonline.com that “This engagement will help us refine our approach to working with our African partners on the continent,” the official emphasized. “This forum will also be an opportunity to discuss the national defense strategy priorities for Africa, such as countering [violent extremist organizations;] bolstering allies and partners; and strategic competition.” By Chido Nwangwu and Keith Robinson

