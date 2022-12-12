Skit making was a stepping stone for me – De General

Joshua Sunday, aka De General, a well-known Instagram comic and skit maker, has described how humor has changed his life as a content producer and potential director.

“I do stunt videos, the whole purpose is not comedy, I am outspoken and naturally hilarious, and anytime I talk in class people laugh,” he stated in a recent conversation with Potpourri. Jackie Chan is my role model since he is a comedian who also performs humorous fights.

“The whole idea was to bring action into the movie. I wanted to be acting in big-screen movies but there was no time for auditions. So, for people to notice me I had to create that platform for myself, so I used comedy as a way to get into the industry and I am working to switch to a full-time movie. “Comedy was a stepping stone. I love action and stunts a lot and Nollywood movies do not do that, they do more of humour and action is quite different and that’s my own part.”

“For over 10 years, I’ve been waiting for the proper time to be able to bring my imaginations to life in a more cinematic manner,” the talented actor wrote in a recent Instagram post in which he also shared the name of his film production firm with his followers. I feel like the time has arrived, and I De General won’t back down. I’ll officially start making movies in 2023. It’s time for you all to watch a De General film.

