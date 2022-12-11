Twitter Blue relaunch will cost iPhone users more

The microblogging platform Twitter has relaunched its subscription-based service, Twitter Blue, which offers customers a verification badge and other perks.

While Elon Musk first mentioned $8 per month as the subscription fee, the relaunch includes an additional $3 fee for iPhone users.

Twitter claims that because of the additional fees that Apple put on Twitter on its iOS platform, iPhone users will pay more.

On the other hand, Android doesn’t charge more for the app. Twitter pointed out, however, that web-based iPhone subscribers will be able to pay the standard $8 subscription fee.

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50 — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

The additional fee for iPhone users reflects the 30% cut Apple gets from app revenue for iOS, its mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads. Musk started criticizing Apple for its commissions on transactions made on its platform toward the end of last month, and he claimed that the company had threatened to ban Twitter from its App Store.

Following a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Cupertino, California, Musk eventually withdrew his criticisms of the firm.

Announcing the relaunch, Twitter said:

“We’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on the web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark.

“When you subscribe you’ll get Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark (after your account has been reviewed).

“We’ll begin replacing that “official” label with a gold checkmark for businesses, and later in the week a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts.

“Subscribers will be able to change their handle, display name, or profile photo, but if they do they’ll temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account is reviewed again.”

Additionally, Twitter stated that tweets from its Blue members would receive higher priority, despite the fact that they would see 50% fewer adverts than unverified users.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...