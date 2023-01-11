Unknown gunmen in Anambra kill 3 men and a woman

Unknown gunmen in the south eastern state of Anambra State of Nigeria have killed 4 persons, including a woman, according to a confirmation made by the Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga.

He added that: “Police/military operations have been intensified in Ihiala and its neighboring town as operatives responded to a distress call in the early hours of today 10/1/2023 at Nzomiwu Street, Eziani, Ihiala, recovered yet unidentified lifeless bodies, three males and one female at the scene. Preliminary information reveals that the criminal elements armed with Ak47, started shooting indiscriminately and unprovoked.

“Unfortunately, bullets hit four unarmed civil populace. The bodies have been deposited in the morgue.”

Anambra has been facing the violent actions of reportedly “unknown gunmen” and other groups.

