Gunmen kidnap another Imo politician, home set on fire

Gunmen kidnapped the Sole Administrator of the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Chris Ohizu, and two others.

Earlier, Ohizu’s country home in ndi Imoko community of Arondizuogu was set on fire.

Similarity, a few days ago,  the home of the opposition spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties in Imo State, Ugochinyere Imo, was burnt in his Akokwa community in the same Ideato North LGA. It has been reported that 3 persons were killed and more than 24 vehicles were destroyed or damaged.

