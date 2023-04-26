USAfrica: MultiChoice, DSTV, GOTV get 7-day NANS’ demand to reverse price increases

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (South-west zone) has announced its decision offering seven days for MultiChoice Nigeria to reverse its planned major increase on DSTV and GOTV subscription rates. NANS stated it requires and expects “MultiChoice Digital Satellite Television to reverse the plan of increasing the tariffs and also yield to the call of Nigerians by implementing pay-as-you-view tariffs, or else, we shall be left with no other option but to lock up all offices of DSTV until our demands are met which is the mind of all Nigerians.”

The NANS statement argued that “Multi Choice Digital Satellite has increased its tariffs without considering the standard of living of Nigerians. We have also waited for long to see if this same company will dance to the music of Nigerians who have been clamouring for ‘pay-as-you-view’ tariff, but the reverse is the case.

“This is the time to call on National Broadcasting Commission to go back to the Commission’s act to regulate the ownership, activities and operations of Direct Broadcast Satellite Service Providers. DSTV is one of the leading direct-to-home service providers in Nigeria since its inception of operation from as far back as 1995, and has also made a lot of profit with over 25 million subscribers which is the largest market for its operations.”

NANS called on Nigeria’s Federal Government to make MultiChoice “to implement the pay-as-you-view system. We are aware that DSTV operates a system of pay-as-you-go tariffs in other countries” — noting that Nigeria constitutes over 45 per cent of DSTV global market share.

NANS also called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy to “break” the dominance, and what it called exploitation of the Nigerian markets by MultiChoice. By Chido Nwangwu. Follow on Twitter @Chido247