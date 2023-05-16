AFRICA

Court orders Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, remanded for 48 hours for, allegedly, assaulting a police officer

Court orders Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, remanded for 48 hours for, allegedly, assaulting a police officer
Nigerian Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun in Lagos has ordered that Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, be remanded for 48 hours in police custody for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

She stated that the “Court has decided to override any public opinion and pass the judgment of the court….. Following the remand application presented before the court, I am advising that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Directorate of public prosecutions within 72 hours. The defendant is hereby remanded for 48 hours in police custody to allow the police to conclude their investigation. After 48 hours, the defendant will be granted bail in the sum of N1m with two responsible sureties, a three years tax payment receipt that is verifiable; one of the sureties must have a landed property within the court jurisdiction.”

She has adjourned the case to May 23, 2023,

