USAfrica: Uche Okorie graduates in Computer Information Systems

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Beyond our collective pain and shared grief on the untimely death of our very dear friend, compatriot, one of the pillars of our community, and member of the editorial board of USAfrica, attorney Ken Kemnagum Okorie, I am glad to share with you a different note, an uplifting news…. One of Ken and Linda’s young, high-achieving sons, Uche Okorie, has graduated from Howard University, in Washington DC.

Uche excelled in the Class of 2023 with a B.B.A (Magna Cum Laude) in Computer Information Systems.

By Chido Nwangwu.