I felt less connected to child I had through surrogacy – Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian, an American media figure, has spoken out about the unanticipated challenges of having a child through surrogacy.

During the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, the new mother of two opened out to Scott Disick about how her experience was more difficult than that of her older sister Kim, who had Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, through a surrogate.

She claimed that as a result of the procedure, she felt less attached to her newborn baby.

“A surrogate process — Kim knows — is very hard for me. It’s a mindf—k. It is really the weirdest thing,” she said, before admitting that she felt “less connected” to her newborn son because of the process.

“People do say it takes a minute to feel connected but Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy.”

Khloé went on to speculate that the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy, in which she discovered that her ex, Tristan Thompson, fathered a child with another woman weeks after their “embryo transfer,” may have forced her to bury her “head in the sand” to the extent that she “didn’t digest what was happening.”

“So I think when I went to the hospital that was the first time it really registered,” she explained, clarifying: “It has nothing to do with the baby.”

She continued, “I definitely was in a state of shock from my entire experience in general. I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby and I take the baby and go to another room and you are separated. It felt like such a transactional experience because it is not about him. I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. But it doesn’t mean it is bad or good. It is just very different.”

“She had a really hard time accepting the whole process. I do think that there is a difference when the baby is in your belly — it actually feels your real heart. Think about it. It touches your organs. There is no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that,”

“People can connect in different ways and people can not connect.