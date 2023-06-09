Shehu Sani backs call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Senator Shehu Sani, a former legislator, has voiced his concern about Nnamdi Kanu’s ongoing detention in the Department of State Services’ (DSS) care. Kanu is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Speaking on Thursday while appearing on a Channels Television program, Senator Sani said that he had spent a significant amount of time in prison and would under no circumstances accept the Federal Government’s decision to detain the separatist despite a court ruling.

He believed that if the nation followed the law, the court’s decision to exonerate Kanu should have been upheld.

“As a prisoner who has stayed so long in prison, there is no way a person like me will support an open breach of the constitution and a violation of fundamental human rights.

“A court has given an order for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, and if we are a law abiding country and committed to rule of law, we should respect the law.

“One of the problems we have in Nigeria today is the separatists agitation in the South Eastern part of Nigeria. If you go to the background of all those separatists, you will see that there was a time in their history when they believed in the indivisibility of the country. Something must have happened along the way,” he said.