First American Express® cards to be issued in Nigeria by Access Bank Plc.

The Access Bank American Express® Gold Card and the metal Platinum® Card are two new consumer credit cards offered by Access Bank.

The initial American Express Cards to be issued in Nigeria are these. By introducing these Cards, Access Bank expands its total selection for its retail and private bank clients, who can now take advantage of the Membership Rewards® loyalty program and a variety of travel and lifestyle advantages. Businesses around the nation can now accept payments from overseas American Express Cards thanks to a contract Access Bank and American Express struck in 2019 to begin acquiring merchants. The first American Express credit cards to be issued in West Africa will soon by the bank.

The Gold and Platinum Cards display the distinctive “Centurion” emblem and the global American Express card design. Similar products with similar rewards and perks are also issued outside of Nigeria by American Express or independent contractors licensed by American Express. This credit card experience is now accessible in Nigeria through Access Bank.

Access Bank’s managing director and CEO, Roosevelt Ogbonna, stated:

“The launch of American Express Cards in Nigeria is another milestone in the continued development of a vibrant and fast-growing payments industry. Customers want more than transactions – they want real value. With American Express, we can provide valuable card benefits, strong loyalty rewards, and a real reason to use electronic payments instead of cash. By diversifying our services to facilitate payments, we can connect more consumers to the SMEs and retail businesses across the country who we know are the engine of economic growth.”

Mohammed Badi, President, of Global Network Services at American Express, said: “By granting Access Bank a license to launch the first-ever American Express Cards in Nigeria, American Express’ presence in Africa is becoming even more vibrant. The Access Bank American Express® Gold Card and the metal Platinum® Card enhance the credit card experience in Nigeria with special benefits, access, and service – for Cardmembers both in Nigeria and when traveling overseas.”

The American Express Cards feature airport lounge access, car rental benefits, Membership Rewards®, loyalty points, as well as insurance and protections, in addition to dual currency capabilities (NGN/USD) and global acceptance. In addition to these capabilities, the Platinum® Card additionally provides:

Expanded airport lounge benefits, with complimentary access to more than 1,400 lounges through the American Express Global Lounge Collection®.

Hotel perks and upgrades through The Hotel Collection and Fine Hotels + Resorts.

Special status access in the Hilton Honours, Radisson Rewards, and Marriott Bonvoy TM rewards programmes.

rewards programmes. Complimentary access to hotel membership programmes, with Tablet Plus membership and Mr & Mrs. Smith Gold status.

24/7 travel and lifestyle concierge services.