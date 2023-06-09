USAfrica: Ijeoma Akubueze graduates from West Point military academy.

West Point NY. On May 27th, 2023, Ijeoma Akubueze became one of the newest Second Lieutenants (2LT) of the U.S. Army having completed the rigorous 47 months academics, military programs at the United States Military Academy at West Point and commissioned into the U S Army. An Old Bridge girl born and raised, Ijeoma is the daughter of Cornelius and Angela Akubueze. Ijeoma attended Saint Thomas the Apostle School in Old Bridge for grades K-8, then attended Saint John Vianney High School in Holmdel. In high school, Ijeoma exhibited qualities of a student-athlete, playing on the varsity volleyball and track teams while taking enough dual enrollment courses to earn her Associates Degree in Social Sciences from Brookdale Community College. Outside of school, Ijeoma also volunteered in many ways, such as an altar server for her Saint Thomas Parish, and studied taekwondo for over nine years.

At West Point, Ijeoma continued her servitude and extracurricular pursuits by becoming a catechism instructor and singing in the Catholic Church Choir, the Gospel Choir and West Point Glee Club. Athletically, Ijeoma briefly played on the Women’s Rugby Team and most recently competed on her cadet company’s submission grappling team, for which she was also a coach. As a developing leader, Ijeoma has taken on several major leadership roles during her time at West Point, with her most significant role being the Regimental Adjutant General for the Class of 2026’s Cadet Basic Training. Upon graduation, Ijeoma was commissioned as an Armor Officer and will begin follow-on training at the U.S. Army Amor School in Fort Benning, Georgia.

Ijeoma owes much of her success to her parents Cornelius and Angela, who are both Igbo Nigerian immigrants and long-term residents of Old Bridge NJ. Cornelius is an IT Engineer, and contractor at the Department of Defense, and Angela is an Advanced Nurse Practitioner specializing in pulmonary, geriatrics and Internal Medicine. A community reception and well wishes for Ije’s successful completion of rigorous education at West Point is planned for July 15th in Piscataway NJ. Join the community in congratulating and praying for Ijeoma’ s successful graduation, commissioning, and inspiration to other young girls that may follow.