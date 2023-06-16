South African President, Ramaphosa headed to Ukraine, Russia for peace talk

As part of his participation in the African Peace Mission aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday (June 15, 2013) traveled to Poland on his way to Ukraine and the Russian Federation, according to the South African presidency’s statement on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

He paid a courtesy call to Polish President Andrzej Duda. Poland is a country that borders both Russia and Ukraine.

As part of the African Peace Mission, President Ramaphosa will then go to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The president of South Africa, Zambia, Senegal, and the Comoros will be included in the expedition.

Le Monde, a French publication, said that delegates from Egypt and Congo Brazzaville would be sent.

Yoweri Museveni, president of Uganda, will also miss the meeting in Kiev and Moscow due to recent covid-19 illness.

President Ramaphosa will depart Kyiv later on Friday, June 16 in order to go to St. Petersburg, Russia, where the African group will meet with President Putin on Saturday, June 17.

On Sunday, June 18, President Ramaphosa is expected to return to South Africa.