USAfrica: “Church in the House’’ – Positive side of covid-19 pandemic.

I grew up in an Anglican environment, with some Catholic infusion during my secondary/technical school. Other denominations were extremely far from my school then, but I recall with pride that my school then was one of the best around.

During the school holidays, I will return to my family. By then Pentecostalism crusade was coming up around the cities. Benin City stadium/arena had Late Archbishop Benson Idahosa preaching. Enugu/Aba stadia had Rev. Umar Ukpai, and late Rev O. Ezekiel preaching just to mention a few.

Back to my Anglican days. Every Sunday in my family was special. So special that when my late mother became born again, the Anglican church in our community came begging and pleading that my mother should not leave them. The rest is history. For me, I was a cross bearer and a chorister in the church. I started singing with angelic voice (treble), moved to Alto, Tenor and finally Bass.

Then came the dark days of the civil war, we were sent packing from the city to the village (my maternal home) because of the civil war. Whether I was being carried at the back or by hand throughout is a story for another day.

In the village by 5.am, gong will sound for people to gather for morning prayers. Sleep is usually sweet during hamattan. People must surely gather despite the hamattan. Thank God churches were not closed during the civil war. Except the war-torn communities. There was no lockdown for churches. There were evening services on Sunday, and we will attend. Coming back, another gong (ekwe in IBO) will sound for family night prayers.

War was over, people began to move to cities. No time to pray both morning and evening in the cities. You can count families that observe morning devotion and night prayers. Especially in Lagos. Husband, wife, and family members will leave the house between 3.00am and 5.30am(depends on your location)for work just to beat the traffic. Morning prayers in the car/bus. Hmm, God have mercy.

Thank God for early morning prayers being observed by some churches between 5.30 and 7.00am. Some people rush to meet this morning prayers in different locations within the city. Also, satellite fellowship holds every Saturday or Sunday in homes for different churches. Families make up these groups. And who are the families? Husband, wife, children, relations, sisters, and brothers.

Kinds of churches in the house:

-Satellite fellowship in various houses,

-Family morning devotion,

-Sunday service (in the house) is CHURCH IN THE HOUSE because of Covid -19 pandemic.

By January 1st, 2020, nobody ever thought that we will be holding Sunday services in our various homes.

Now, the questions are,

How did you handle the church in your house?

Who was the pastor in your house? Certainly, somebody must lead. Who were the members of the church in your house? .

Advantages of church in the house:

-This varies from different homes. You must have noticed some good things about church in the house during covid-19 pandemic.

Some husbands who usually go to church only on Christmas and New year eve had no choice. They participated.

I leave you to figure out the rest.

The important thing is that covid-19 pandemic took everybody unawares. And Church in the house has made every christian to be ever ready for those who care.

Bible verses to support ‘Church in the house’.

Romans 16:5,

1 Corinth 16:19

Colo 4:15,

Philemon 1:2

Acts 8:3

Acts 2:46. Etc.

Church in the house is the positive side of COVID-19 pandemic.

By Godwin Nkeonye-Joe