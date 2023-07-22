USAfrica: President-General Nzuko Aro worldwide, Nnadozie Udensi, brings heritage message to Houston

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston), USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet and AroAmerica e-group on whatsApp.

By Chido Nwangwu

President General of Nzuko Aro worldwide, Mazi Nnadozie Udensi, was hosted a few hours ago on Friday, July 21, 2023, by the Nzuko Umu Aro (Houston chapter) to a private event. It was held at the community center of All Saints Anglican Church in Houston. He was warmly received and introduced by the chapter President, Mazi Innocent Onyenaucheya.

Sir Udensi who had served as Vice President of Nzuko Aro worldwide briefed the well-attended gathering on several critical and contentious issues in the Arochukwu kingdom and some Aro communities across the South East and other parts of Nigeria. The issues of escalating levels of criminality, brigandage, impunity, and lawlessness in several parts of Arochukwu were among the key items.

Udensi,a technocratic leader who was voted into office in a contentious election in 2022, has continued to build bridges over troubled waters. Mazi Udensi manages the community’s developmental and several infrastructural components of the affairs of the historic Arochukwu community. He told the audience that he believes in leadership through consultation and persuasion.

The distinguished senior citizen Mazi Joshua Kanu Oji called for harmony and the imbibing of Christian values by members and all who are parts of the Aro kingdom.

A vote of thanks was given by Mazi Eni Paul Kanu, an influential son of Aro heritage and the first patron of All Aro USA.

Mazi Udensi will be the special guest of honor at the inauguration and induction of the Aro Women North America in Houston, on Saturday July 22, 2023.