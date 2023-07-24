BUSINESS

“Tinubu’s plans to stabilize Nigeria’s economy” — says Agbakahi

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
“Tinubu’s plans to stabilize Nigeria’s economy” — says Agbakahi

USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

 
A member of the dissolved Presidential Campaign Council (Media and Publicity Directorate) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), George Agbakahi, has told USAfrica that Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “has plans and policy actions that will benefit more Nigerians, at home and in the diaspora.”
Agbakahi added that “Some of the long-awaited policy positions undertaken by the President such as the removal of the oil subsidy, elimination of multiple foreign exchange rates, electricity bill, student loan, and tax reforms are bold and courageous steps geared towards the socio-economic development and stabilization of our country. Hence, we believe that the current economic predicament and inflation are transient. With the palliatives that are being put in place by the Tinubu administration to mitigate the effects of these policies, normalcy will soon return to the country.”
Chief Agbakahi who is also the Southeast Leader of Tinubu Support Organization told Houston-headquartered USAfrica magazine that Tinubu “should be supported by the other parties, so that we all can join hands to work together in order to make Nigeria better.”
Meanwhile, President Tinubu has his election of February 2023 — as announced by INEC — being disputed at the presidential elections tribunal, currently sitting in Abuja.
@USAfricaLIVE  July 24, 2023
————————————–

 

You Might Also Like

New law to increase employment of Blacks in South Africa draws conflicts with businesses

Mass burial in Lagos and the King who wants to live forever. By Suyi Ayodele

USAfrica: President Tinubu’s troubled steps. By Bobo Sofiri Brown

Arresting Putin in South Africa a ‘declaration of war’- says Ramaphosa

Nigerians, Tinubu, King Saul and palliative. By Suyi Ayodele

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Cecilia-Abena-Dapaah, Ghana ex Minister Minister resigns after reports of $1 million, other cash stolen from her home
Next Article Godwin Emefiele, ex-Governor Central Bank during Buhari's presidency, granted N20 million bail Godwin Emefiele, ex-Governor Central Bank during Buhari’s presidency, granted N20 million bail
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?