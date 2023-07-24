“Tinubu’s plans to stabilize Nigeria’s economy” — says Agbakahi

USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com , first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

A member of the dissolved Presidential Campaign Council (Media and Publicity Directorate) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), George Agbakahi, has told USAfrica that Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “has plans and policy actions that will benefit more Nigerians, at home and in the diaspora.”

Agbakahi added that “Some of the long-awaited policy positions undertaken by the President such as the removal of the oil subsidy, elimination of multiple foreign exchange rates, electricity bill, student loan, and tax reforms are bold and courageous steps geared towards the socio-economic development and stabilization of our country. Hence, we believe that the current economic predicament and inflation are transient. With the palliatives that are being put in place by the Tinubu administration to mitigate the effects of these policies, normalcy will soon return to the country.”

Chief Agbakahi who is also the Southeast Leader of Tinubu Support Organization told Houston-headquartered USAfrica magazine that Tinubu “should be supported by the other parties, so that we all can join hands to work together in order to make Nigeria better.”

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has his election of February 2023 — as announced by INEC — being disputed at the presidential elections tribunal, currently sitting in Abuja.

