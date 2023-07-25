AFRICA

Godwin Emefiele, ex-Governor Central Bank during Buhari’s presidency, granted N20 million bail

Godwin Emefiele, ex-Governor Central Bank during Buhari's presidency, granted N20 million bail

Godwin Emefiele, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during the presidency of retired General Buhari, has been granted bail for N20 million.

The bail condition includes producing a suretee with landed property within the jurisdiction of the court in Ikoyi, Lagos, depositing his passport and also producing a Civil servant not below level 16 to perfect bail.

Emefiele was docked and charged before Justice Nicholas Oweibo sitting at the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Tuesday.

The prosecution accused Emefiele of illegally having a single-barrel shotgun (Jojeff Magnum 8371).

The Department of State Services (DSS) brought him to Court amidst tight security. He was also charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

By USAfricaLIVE
