Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston), USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Ghana’s Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources , Cecilia Dapaah, has resigned, after it was reported that some monies; $1 million, €300, 000, millions of Ghana Cedis were stolen from the home where she lives with her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, at Abelempke in Accra. The stolen items included assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at US$95,000.



In her letter of resignation to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the former minister stated that she decided to resign because the issues surrounding the monies stolen from her home were negatively affecting the business of government.

Dapaah wrote that: “Since yesterday, Friday, July 21, 2023, social and traditional media have been full of stories about a court case involving a theft that took place last year in the home I live with my husband and daughter. The stories sought to suggest that I own various huge sums of foreign currencies and millions of Ghana cedis which have been stolen from my home. Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position.”



“I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.”

She thatnked the Ghana President: “It has been a great privilege and honour for me to have been given the opportunity to serve in your government and an even greater honour to have worked to try and bring your great vision for our country to fruition.”



“I have no doubt whatsoever that at the end of the processes, it will be fully established that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations that have filled the public domain in the past 24 hours,” she noted.

5 persons accused in the theft appeared before a Circuit Court in Ghana’s capital city of Africa presided by Judge Susana Ekuful on July 20, 2023. She adjourned the case to August 2, 2023.