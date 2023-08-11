USAfrica: U.S says it supports peaceful solution to Niger’s coup, crisis

USAfricaonline.com : The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for a peaceful solution to reverse Niger’s coup. He said that the soldiers who seized power must ensure the safety and security of ousted President Bazoum, his family, and detained members of the government.

“The United States joins the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in calling for the restoration of constitutional order in Niger,” Blinken stated in a statement released by the US State Department.

Blinken’s statement came after the ECOWAS on Thursday ordered the activation of a standby force for possible use against the junta. ECOWAS said it wanted a peaceful restoration of democracy but all options including force were on the table.

He added that the US appreciates the determination of ECOWAS to explore all options for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.”

“ECOWAS, an organization that brings together West African countries, is playing a key role in making clear the imperative of a return to constitutional order, and we very much support ECOWAS’ leadership and work on this,” he added.

“Like ECOWAS, the United States will hold the Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland accountable for the safety and security of President Bazoum, his family, and detained members of the government,” he said