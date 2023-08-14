UNN to host ‘Re-imagining Igbo Studies in the 21st Century’; USAfrica’s Chido Nwangwu, Dr. Anakwenze, among 2023 honorees 

UNN to host ‘Re-imagining Igbo Studies in the 21st Century’; Chido Nwangwu, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, among the 2023 honorees

As technological and acculturation developments impact languages and cultures, the Centre for Igbo Studies at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) will begin its International Conference on Re-imagining Igbo Studies in the 21st Century, this midweek of August 2023. It will be declared open by the Chief Host and Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Arizechukwu Igwe, on Thursday, August 17, at the Princess Alexandria Auditorium.

In a statement from the Director of the Centre and Convener of the International Conference, Prof. Uchenna Chris Agbedo said “The aim of the conference is to provide a platform for scholars, researchers, experts, and enthusiasts to explore and discuss the current state and future directions of Igbo Studies in Nigeria and beyond. The Centre for Igbo Studies, UNN is committed to promoting and preserving the rich heritage of the Igbo people. The Centre strives to create a vibrant platform for intellectual discourse, cultural exchange, and community engagement.”

Pre-conference activities will include Charity Walk for Igbo, New Yam & Mmanwu festivals, cultural carnival featuring wrestling competitions, a fashion parade, oratorical performances, arts and crafts exhibitions to “provide attendees with a rich experience of Igbo culture and traditions.”

Distinguished guests, renowned scholars, and prominent figures from the Igbo homeland and Diaspora are billed to grace the conference.” They include Traditional Rulers, Ndi Eze, Igwe, Nze na Ozo Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu-led Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ọha Nsukka led by High Chief (Dr) M. Agboeze, UNN Alumni led by its global President, Dr. Doris Okeke, and several others.

USAfrica notes that the opening ceremonies will be chaired by Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Los Angeles-based medical practitioner, convener of the CIS-UNN 2023 Igbo Diaspora Stakeholders’ Forum, USA, and Chairman of the Board of Presidents of the Council of Igbo States in America (CISA).

Presentations are scheduled to be made by renowned scholars: Ticha Akuma Kalu Njoku (Emeritus Professor, Western Kentucky University, Virginia), Dr. Emma Obiesie, (Professor & Dean, School of Business, Okan International University), Peter A. Akah (Professor of Pharmacology & Toxicology, University of Nigeria), Prof. Gabriella I. Nwaozuzu (former Director, Centre for Igbo Studies, UNN, Prof. Toochi Omemma (Alexander von Humboldt Fellow & Berlin University of Technology, Germany), Prof. Cecilia Eme (Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka), Prof. Ike Oluka (ESUT, Enugu), Douglas B. Chambers, PhD, Executive Director, Igbo History Foundation USA, Prof. Kevin J. Hales (University of Missouri Columbia, USA), Prof. Ogbonna Onuoha (DVC, ABSU Uturu-Nigeria), Dr. Ferdinand Anikwe, among others.

There will be a fundraising initiative aimed at establishing a multi-billion Naira Igbo Cultural Village. According to Prof. Agbedo: “This project, initiated by the Centre for Igbo Studies, and for which the Vice Chancellor, Prof Igwe has graciously approved a land space for its permanent site in Nsukka Campus, aims to create a dedicated space for the promotion, preservation, and celebration of Igbo language, culture, and heritage. The establishment of the Igbo Cultural Village Complex will provide a platform for cultural exchange, immersive acculturation and enculturation programmes, research, education, and community engagement.”

The event will feature Prizes and Awards for Excellence in recognition of the outstanding contributions and work by notable

Igbo people, associates, friends, and well-wishers (of the Igbo) towards the development, preservation and promotion of the Igbo cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, the Director of the UNN Centre for Igbo Studies, Prof. Agbedo has announced that the distinguished recipient of the University of Nigeria’s 2023 Award for Excellence in multimedia preservation and promotion of the Igbo cultural heritage in the global arena is Dr. Chido Nwangwu, Founder of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the internet, USAfricaonline.com

He envisioned and led the establishment of USAfrica in 1992 in Houston, Texas. In May 2017, he received a U.S. Congressional Recognition for his internationally acclaimed works spotlighting African heritage and the diaspora. Chido is the author of the forthcoming 2023 book titled ‘MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity.’ He was the moderator of the Achebe Colloquium (Governance, Security, and Peace in Africa) of December 7-8, 2012 at Brown University in Rhode Island. The great Achebe was in attendance.

Chido has appeared as an analyst on CNN, ALJazeera, SKYNews, and served as an adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Dr. Lee Brown. He’s a member of the influential 100 Black Men of America and established the e-groups IgboEvents and IgboWorld. He’s an alumnus of the respected University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), graduating with honors from the political science class of 1987.

Prof. Agbedo told a news conference that the CIS “seeks to facilitate meaningful dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders in Igbo Studies… fostering a deeper appreciation of the Igbo language, culture, and history.”