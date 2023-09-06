NEWS

Court dismisses APM’s petition against Tinubu, Shettima

The Allied Peoples Movement’s claims against President Bola Tinubu and his Vice President, Kashim Shettima, were dismissed by the Presidential Election Petition Court for lack of substance.

The PEPC rejected and deemed “incompetent” APM’s attempt to invalidate Tinubu’s election.

The court decided that the pre-election problems brought up by the APM in its petition could only be resolved by the Federal High Court.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, the panel’s chair, read the decision.

The Independent National Electoral Commission and four other parties were named in the tribunal’s dismissal of the APM petition.

INEC, the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, and Kabiru Masari are listed as the first through fifth respondents.

The tribunal reached a decision regarding each of the claims made by APM.

The petition, according to Tsammani, lacked merit because the petitioners couldn’t back up their claims.

In order to contest the petition’s competence, all of the Respondents presented preliminary objections, which the judge upheld.

Tsammani ruled that the APM needed to file a lawsuit within 14 days of Tinubu’s APC nomination because the petition hinged on whether or not Tinubu was qualified to run for president.

He maintained that the APM lacked locus standi to contest Tinubu’s candidacy because the issue touched on a pre-election topic.

Tsammani also ruled that a political party may not challenge the method used by another political party to nominate a candidate under the law.

with accordance with the provisions of Sections 131 and 137 of the Constitution, the judge further found that an improper nomination or a duplicate nomination did not constitute as a reason for disqualification with regard to a presidential election..

The APM stated that Shettima was running for senator in Borno State at the same time he was chosen as the APC’s vice presidential candidate.

After calling one private witness, the case involving the APM was started and closed on June 21.

Details to come…

