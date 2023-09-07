USAfrica: What will Biden tell Tinubu? By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Chido Nwangwu. Follow on Twitter @Chido247

In the recent and past history of Nigeria, the politician who has so quickly become its most controversial is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a few days, he will have an opportunity. It will be one of his most important photo ops. It will be on September 12, 2023, in New York.

He’s scheduled to meet briefly with the U.S President Joe Biden, at the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly’s UNGA 78th session.

There’s no doubt that the rash of recent military coups in the west and central Africa subregions— especially in the Sahelian clashes and terrorism have, like I stated a few days ago has caused major anxieties and complications for west Africa, the entire continent and the superpowers and colonizing countries , namely, the United States, Russia, China, and France.

With the dynamics of events in and around Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Republic and Gabon have come a flurry of characterizations of the regional ECOWAS and its new Chairman Nigeria’s president Bola Tinubu as being relatively clueless…. Especially, for Tinubu whose educational sojourn to Chicago State University has become a major embarrassment.

On September 6, Nigeria’s Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) made one of its handful of ridiculous and asinine arguments in defending Tinubu’s qualifications to run for President during the February 2023 campaign by telling Nigerians that since Tinubu (aka Jagaban) has been able to enter and exit the U.S, it suggests Tinubu has no criminal case or related matter of consequence to disqualify him. Lead person for the PEPC, Justice Tsammani said the judgement of the U.S District in Northern Illinois which ordered the forfeiture of Tinubu’s $460,000 in a hard drug-narcotics related case was in “civil proceedings.” Quite interestingly, the Nigerian Judge claimed that Tinubu was not a party to the court decision!!

How does anyone (Tinubu) get to pay the government of the United States almost one half of a million U.S dollars!!

The CIA, FBI and the NSA’s transactional, psychological and security profiles of this Tinubu in Virginia and Foggy Bottom should puzzle big Joe!

Tinubu’s American identities and security profile should be a mish mash of complicated dalliances and dubious transactions prepared for Biden would make for an interesting read!

Justice Tsammani held that the petitioners failed to provide credible evidence to show that Tinubu was arraigned, took a plea or was sentenced or fined in any criminal suit in the US.

“The order of forfeiture in Exhibit P5 on which the petitioners have relied does not qualify as a sentence of fine for an offence involving dishonesty or fraud within the confabulation of Section 137(d) of the 1999 constitution.”

It’s interesting that Tinubu seems perennially engaged in one form of mendacious fix to another, monthly….

What will America’s Joey tell Nigeria’s Jagaban?

The truth of the dangerous situation of hunger, poverty and ethnic violence across Nigeria or will Joey blow smoke up his alley?

•Dr. Chido Nwangwu, author of the forthcoming 2023 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity., is Founder of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston.He has appeared as an analyst on CNN, ALJazeera, SKYnews, and served as an adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Lee Brown. Follow him on Twitter @Chido247