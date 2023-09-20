Military coups are wrong, Tinubu tells UN Assembly

The president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, urged world leaders on Tuesday to support democratic governance as the best safeguard for the people’s sovereignty and well-being, arguing that military coups are wrong.

This was mentioned by Tinubu during his opening remarks to the 78th General Assembly at the UN’s New York headquarters.

Tinubu while speaking, spoke in the general contest of Africa.

“Military coups are wrong, as is any tilted civilian political arrangement that perpetuates injustice. The wave crossing parts of Africa does not demonstrate favour towards coups.

“It is a demand for solutions to perennial problems. Regarding Niger, we are negotiating with the military leaders.

“As Chairman of ECOWAS, I seek to help re-establish democratic governance in a manner that addresses the political and economic challenges confronting that nation, including the violent extremists who seek to foment instability in our region.

“I extend a hand of friendship to all who genuinely support this mission,’’ he said.

However, Tinubu informed the world leaders that Nigeria complies with the goals and tenets of the international organization, namely, peace, security, human rights, and development.

“In fundamental ways, nature has been kind to Africa, giving abundant land, resources and creative and industrious people.

“Yet, man has too often been unkind to his fellow man and this sad tendency has brought sustained hardship to Africa’s doorstep.

“To keep faith with the tenets of this world body and the theme of this year’s Assembly, the poverty of nations must end.

“The pillage of one nation’s resources by the overreach of firms and people of stronger nations must end. The will of the people must be respected. This beauty, generous and forgiving planet must be protected,’’ he said.

He claimed that as for Africa, we don’t want to be either an appendage or a patron, and we don’t want to put new chains on an old slave.

Instead, the Nigerian leader said: “we hope to walk the rich African soil and live under the magnificent African sky free of the wrongs of the past and clear of their associated encumbrances. We desire a prosperous, vibrant democratic living space for our people.

“To the rest of the world, I say walk with us as true friends and partners. Africa is not a problem to be avoided nor is it to be pitied. Africa is nothing less than the key to the world’s future.’’

Tinubu was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Other Nigerian officials on the delegation are: Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate and Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anita.

Also on the delegation are: Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo; Minister of Solid Mineral, Dele Alake; Minister of Arts and Culture, Hannatu Musawa; and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

Others are: Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno; Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo; Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna; Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe; and Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara, among others.

Ref: NAN