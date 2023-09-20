Peter Obi Files 51 grounds of appeal against PEPC judgment at the supreme court

Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has filed 51 grounds for appeal with the Supreme Court in an effort to have the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition court overturned.

In his notice of appeal, Obi claimed that when the Presidential Election Petitions Court denied his petition to contest the results of the presidential election, the court committed a legal error and arrived at the incorrect decision as a result.

He said that the five-member tribunal panel, chaired by Justice Haruna Tsammani, mishandled the case against him when it determined that he had failed to name the polling places where election violations had taken place.

He further criticized the PEPC for rejecting his claim on the grounds that he failed to provide specifics regarding the numbers of votes or scores that were allegedly tampered with or inflated in President Tinubu’s and the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s (ruling party) favor.

When the panel cited paragraphs 4(1)(d)(2) and 54 of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act 2022 to strike out portions of his petition, Obi claimed that the panel had committed a legal error.

While claiming that the lower court violated his right to a fair trial, Obi insisted that the testimony of his witnesses was incorrectly rejected as being incompetent.

He claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, submitted 18, 088 obscured results to its IReV platform, but the panel unfairly rejected this claim.

He also claims that the tribunal disregarded his claim that the Certified True Copies of documents that INEC provided to his legal team contained 8, 123 blurred results that included blank A4 papers, pictures, and images of unidentified people, all of which were presented as the CTC of polling unit results for the presidential election.