US healthcare workers starts three-day strike

US healthcare workers starts three-day strike

Over 75,000 healthcare workers have on Wednesday (October 4, 2023), began the largest-ever witnessed healthcare sector strike, a three-day walkout at Kaiser Permanente locations across the U.S.

At hundreds of hospitals in California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., nurses, medical technicians, and other support staff are among those quitting their jobs. According to Kaiser, hospitals and emergency rooms will remain open with staffing from doctors, managers, and “contingency workers.”
Ref: Reuters

