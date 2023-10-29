AFRICA

Kenya President Ruto abolish Visa requirements for Africans

Kenya-President_RUTO-pix-by-Simon_Maina-AFP

Kenya’s President William Ruto has made a major policy decision lifting visa requirements for all Africans traveling into Kenya. He promised that “By the end of this year, no African will need a visa to enter Kenya. The time has come to understand the importance of doing trade between us.”  He underscored his view that “It is time we realize the importance of trading among ourselves and allowing goods, services, people and ideas to move freely across the continent.”

Ruto stated this at the capital city Brazzaville, in the Republic of Congo where he is attending a summit of the world’s three major forest basins namely; Amazon, Congo, and Borneo-Mekong Forest Basins.

President Ruto observed that trade among East African Community countries had grown significantly due to removing visa requirements and tariffs.

Ruto said that acknowledging and providing incentives to countries in tropical forest basins for forest protection is smart climate action. USAfricaLIVE.com with wire/agency

 

Kenya’s political arithmetic. By Chido Nwangwu

 

