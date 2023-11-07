Adegboruwa, a human rights lawyer, backs the NLC’s and TUC’s proposed nationwide strike.

Human rights attorney Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) has denounced the police officers’ and political thugs’ allegedly governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State-aligned unjustified attack on Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

In response to the attack, Adegboruwa made this statement on Tuesday and forwarded it to SaharaReporters. He supported the organized labor movement’s declaration of a complete strike.

According to the lawyer, an extended conversation with the government was unnecessary in the statement headlined “NLC And TUC Should Declare Total Strike Action.”

He claims that the Bola Tinubu administration has demonstrated a lack of concern for labor unions.

He characterized Uzodimma’s comments directed towards the labor union leadership as unjustified terror and humiliation and clarified that there was no explanation for them.

He said, “I support the move by labour and civil society to resist the oppressive tendencies of the state and all its collaborators. There is no need for a prolonged meeting on this matter.

“It has been all promises no concrete action. And people are buying yacht and billion-billion cars for their wives while the masses hold the short end of the stick. Enough is enough.

“The Tinubu administration has shown that it has no regard for labour. The Uzodimma government insulted the collective mentality of all labour unions and subjected the symbol of their leadership to unprovoked terror and humiliation. It is totally unacceptable.

“The state unleashed terror on NLC President, who was only deploying civil and lawful means to register a protest. The reaction from NLC and TUC must be reciprocal, decisive and equal to the terror from the state and its collaborations or else they should forget that they are labour unions.”

“Let there be a total strike and showdown until the government would do the needful.

“This should not be a matter for a long debate by NLC and TUC. The foundation of their very existence has been challenged by the state and it must be resisted with all available labour forces and remedies,” he added.

Meanwhile, the NLC and TUC have declared a total nationwide strike in Nigeria.

The planned strike will take effect next Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The leadership of the two unions agreed to go on strike following an extraordinary National Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja.