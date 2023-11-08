Tunde Olusunle awarded Fellow of Association of Nigerian Authors

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Tunde Olusunle, PhD, has been elevated to be recognized as a Fellow of the Association of Nigerian Authors, (ANA).

The event took place in Abuja, first week of November 2023.

Olusunle, a prolific writer and editorial executive, had been described as “a distinctively megalopolitan and notably multidimensional personality.”

He was born in Kaduna, the capital of the erstwhile North Central State, where he began his elementary education at *Our Lady’s Primary School in the same city and continued at St. Joseph’s Primary School, Benin City, in the old Midwestern State.

He proceeded thereafter to Immaculate Conception College (ICC), also in Benin City, for the West African School Certificate Examination, (WASCE). He subsequently attended the School of Basic Studies (SBS), Kwara State College of Technology, Ilorin, for the Cambridge University-moderated Higher School Certificate, (HSC). Olusunle obtained Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in English, and Literature-in-English, from the University of Ilorin, and a Doctorate in Media Arts from the University of Abuja. He underwent the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) programme in Owerri. He has toured over 30 countries across the world and served on the Editorial Boards of the Daily Times and Leadership, both reputable Nigerian newspapers. He served a string of three civilian and military governors in Kogi State at various times between 1992 and 1998. He chairs the Editorial Board of People and Politics magazine.

Olusunle is a notable poet with three volumes of elevated and very engaging verse to his credit: Fingermarks, (1996); Rhythm Of The Mortar, (2001) and A Medley Of Echoes (2022), all very popular with poetry enthusiasts and literary researchers.

Dr. Olusunle is a contributor of commentaries to USAfricaonline.com