Edo Deputy Governor declares interest in Governorship race

On Monday, November 27, 2023, the Deputy Governor of Edo announced his intention to run for governor of Edo State in 2024 on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, promising to bring prosperity to the people.

When announcing his plans in Benin, Shaibu stated that his campaign would be based on five fundamental principles that were essential to the development and well-being of the populace.

He clarified that the first pillars were economic diversification and infrastructure development, the second being sports, education, and the creation of jobs and skills, and the third being social welfare and healthcare systems.

He went on to say that the fourth pillar of his agenda would be agriculture, rural development, and poverty alleviation, and the fifth would be security, environmental sustainability, and transparent governance.

“These five pillars of our agenda, among others, represent the values and priorities that we hold dear as Edolites.

“They represent our commitment to building a prosperous, inclusive, and viable future for all.

“To our traditional rulers and religious leaders, we acknowledge your place in the development of our state, and we will ensure that, under our watch, our ancestral heritage is promoted and preserved.

“Therefore, it is time for us to rise above partisanship and sentiments and unite under the banner of progress and development.

“Let us all come together to build a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come.

“This declaration is not just a political affair. It’s a call to destiny, a call to become the heartbeat of this nation, not just in words but In deeds.

“Therefore, I humbly seek your support, your trust, and your nomination in this upcoming election.

“Let us embark on this journey together, united in our determination to make Edo State a better place for ourselves and generations to come,” Shaibu said.

As the deputy governor, he claims that the introduction of innovative and digital ideas led to an impressive growth in internally generated revenue.

“In my time as a legislator, I delivered 49 constituency projects at the state level and 13 solid constituency projects within my short stint at the federal level.

“I have fought the good fight for you my people, along the way, suffered humiliations and enjoyed many moments of victory but I am thankful in all things.

“I have been pressed but not crushed, persecuted but not abandoned, badly hurt but not destroyed. I resonate with the tireless and irrepressible spirit of the Edo people.

”By the grace of God, nothing and no one can stop us. After all, I am original Edo son, 100 per cent homeboy,” he added.

