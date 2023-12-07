Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Seychelles declares state of emergency after explosion and flooding

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Seychelles declares state of emergency after explosion and flooding

In response to an explosion at an explosives warehouse and subsequent flooding, the Seychelles archipelago officially declared a state of emergency on Thursday, as communicated in a statement from the presidency. Urging residents to remain in their homes, the government addressed the aftermath of the explosion, which occurred in the Providence industrial zone on Mahé, the largest island in the archipelago and home to 87% of its 98,000 population. The explosion resulted in significant damage in the immediate vicinity, although specific details were not provided by the presidency.

Public broadcaster SBC confirmed that heavy rains on Wednesday evening led to extensive damage in various areas of Mahé.

Renowned for its idyllic white-sand beaches and thriving luxury tourism sector, the Seychelles archipelago, comprising 115 islands, holds the distinction of being the wealthiest African country in terms of gross domestic product per capita, primarily driven by tourism and fishing. However, this economic prosperity conceals notable disparities, with nearly 40% of the population living in poverty due to the high cost of living.

The broader East Africa and Indian Ocean regions have faced weeks of severe weather conditions, including torrential rains and floods linked to the El Niño phenomenon. This climatic disturbance has displaced over a million people in Somalia and resulted in over 300 fatalities in the vulnerable region, increasingly susceptible to climate change and intensified extreme weather events.

The United Nations attributes the escalated situation to the combined impact of El Niño in the Pacific, causing abnormal ocean temperatures, and the Indian Ocean Dipole, a disparity in sea surface temperatures between the western and eastern parts of the ocean.

El Niño, typically associated with elevated temperatures, drought in some regions, and intensified rainfall in others, is anticipated to persist until April. The last occurrence of this weather phenomenon took place in 2018-2019, followed by an unusually prolonged episode of La Niña, the contrasting (cold) phenomenon, which concluded this year.

El Niño has already inflicted widespread damage in East Africa, with historical instances, such as the period from October 1997 to January 1998, witnessing immense floods triggered by the associated heavy rains, resulting in the loss of over 6,000 lives across five countries in the region.
Ref: AFP

You Might Also Like

U.S. commits climate aid for cities with boost from private sector finance

Sierra Leone arrests former-president’s guard over failed coup

U.S. declares both factions in Sudan crisis responsible for war crimes

Mali and Niger cancel tax agreements with France

Nigeria’s governance contradictions Tinubu must resolve in 2024. By Michael Owhoko

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article President Tshisekedi's struggles for peace in the DRC: A five-year overview President Tshisekedi’s struggles for peace in the DRC: A five-year overview
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
President Tshisekedi's struggles for peace in the DRC: A five-year overview
POLITICS

President Tshisekedi’s struggles for peace in the DRC: A five-year overview

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
U.S. commits climate aid for cities with boost from private sector finance
Sierra Leone arrests former-president’s guard over failed coup
U.S. declares both factions in Sudan crisis responsible for war crimes
Mali and Niger cancel tax agreements with France
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights