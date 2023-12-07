President Tshisekedi’s struggles for peace in the DRC: A five-year overview

In 2019, Félix Tshisekedi assumed the presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo, succeeding Joseph Kabila. Tshisekedi, vowing to bring peace to the conflict-ridden eastern region, remains challenged in achieving this goal five years later. Here is an overview of key statements and decisions made by President Tshisekedi, who is currently seeking re-election on December 20, in response to the persistent security crisis:

January 2019:

In his inaugural speech, Tshisekedi prioritized “the pacification of the entire national territory.”

October 2019:

During a visit to the east of the country, he declares a personal commitment to peace, stating, “Believe me, I am prepared to die to make this peace a reality.” A “large-scale” military operation is initiated to eliminate the ADF (Allied Democratic Forces), aligned with the Islamic State group, but this intensifies the armed group’s attacks on civilians.

May 2021:

Tshisekedi proclaims a “state of siege” in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, effective from May 6, replacing civilian administration with military and police officials.

November 2021:

With his approval, Uganda launches a military operation against the ADF in North Kivu, later extending to Ituri. Simultaneously, the M23 rebellion, backed by Rwanda, resumes its offensive in southern North Kivu.

End of 2022:

Two private military companies, Agemira RDC and Congo Protection, are contracted by the Congolese government to counter the M23 advance. These companies employ over a thousand men, primarily from Eastern Europe for troops and from France for managerial roles.

10 May 2023:

During a visit to Botswana, Tshisekedi criticizes the East African Community force (EAC-RF) deployed in the DRC’s east, accusing it of “cohabiting” with rebels. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) announces forces’ deployment in eastern Congo, yet this has not materialized.

21 September 2023:

At the UN, Tshisekedi laments the UN force’s inability to address rebellions and armed conflicts since 1999 and calls for its “accelerated withdrawal” from December.

End of September:

Tshisekedi and government members acknowledge the use of armed groups and “volunteers for the defense of the homeland” as auxiliaries to counter the M23 expansion.

13 October:

Tshisekedi announces a “gradual and progressive easing” of the state of siege.

3 December:

Kenyan troops of the East African Community’s regional force begin withdrawing from the DRC after Kinshasa fails to renew their mandate.