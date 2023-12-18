Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Chad Referendum: Controversy and calls for mass participation

Chad Referendum: Controversy and calls for mass participation

Chadians actively participated in a pivotal referendum on Sunday, marked by simultaneous calls for widespread involvement and notable controversy. The primary objective of the referendum is to determine the adoption of a new Constitution—a critical stride towards conducting elections and reinstating civilian rule. This commitment was initially pledged two and a half years ago by the military junta but deferred until late 2024.

“I wanted to call on my compatriots to come out and vote en masse. Your vote, your voice counts, and your voice will strengthen the foundations of our democracy,” emphasized Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, President of the Transition.

Amidst the controversy, indications suggest that the “yes” vote is prevailing. The military authority has orchestrated a well-funded campaign and has garnered support from a notable opponent, Succès Masra, President of The Transformers opposition party, who is actively endorsing a “yes” vote.

“I asked Chadians to make a simple choice. I believe that in every corporation (political parties and associations), there are those who are for a federal state and those who are for a unitary state, and in my party too, there are some. In any case, on the big day, everyone will have to face up to his or her own conscience and ballot paper.”

This endorsement comes at a juncture when the opposition is visibly divided and has endured significant repression for over a year in Chad, a nation ranked as the second least developed country globally according to the UN.

Voting commenced as polling stations opened at 07:00 (06:00 GMT), and the counting process initiated after closure at 17:00 (16:00 GMT). Some stations extended the voting time beyond the initially announced hour.

Official provisional results are expected to be disclosed on December 24, with the Supreme Court tasked with validating the outcome on December 28.

