Sudan orders three Chad diplomats to leave in 72 hours

Sudan has issued a directive mandating the departure of three diplomats from Chad within a stipulated 72-hour period, citing them as “persona non grata,” as reported by the Sudanese state news agency.

This action by Sudan is in response to Chad’s recent declaration of four Sudanese diplomats at the Sudanese embassy in N’Djamena as unwelcome, as reported by the same news agency a day earlier.

The term “persona non grata” is employed in diplomatic contexts when a host state requests the recall of a foreign diplomat to their home country.

Chad cited the basis for its decision as “grave statements” made by Sudanese officials, accusing Chad of interference in the conflict within Sudan. The diplomatic exchange underscores heightened tensions between the two neighboring nations.

