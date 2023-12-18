Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Guinea: Fatal blast rocks Conakry as fuel depot explodes

Guinea: Fatal blast rocks Conakry as fuel depot explodes

An official statement from the authorities has indicated that the reported toll is provisional, with efforts underway to contain the blaze effectively.

The explosion occurred at the sole oil terminal in the West African nation, creating a seismic impact in the Kaloum administrative district located in downtown Conakry. According to an eyewitness account provided to Reuters, the detonation resulted in the shattering of windows in numerous nearby residences, prompting the evacuation of hundreds from the affected area.

The incident gave rise to a substantial fire, accompanied by voluminous black smoke visible from considerable distances. Emergency response teams, including firefighters, swiftly mobilized to the scene, and a procession of tanker trucks, escorted by military personnel and law enforcement, departed from the depot.

As of now, there has been no immediate response from the government of Guinea, as a spokesman has yet to provide commentary in response to inquiries regarding the incident.
Ref: Reuters

