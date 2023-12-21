Guinea mourns following tragic fuel depot explosion

In the aftermath of a tragic explosion and deadly fire at Conakry’s main fuel depot in Guinea, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the leader of the military in power, declared a three-day national mourning period on Wednesday. The incident, which occurred from Sunday night to Monday, left the downtown area of the capital paralyzed.

Colonel Doumbouya addressed the nation in a televised statement on Guinean public television, stating, “Faced with this painful ordeal, I declare a three-day national mourning starting from Thursday.” The mourning is dedicated to honoring the 18 lives lost and over 200 individuals injured in the disaster. Colonel Doumbouya, who assumed power in September 2021, succeeding President Alpha Condé, underscored the priority of focusing on the well-being of the populace.

The explosion had severe repercussions on the Kaloum commune, the central business hub in Conakry, causing substantial material damage and bringing economic activities to a halt. Despite the announcement of a “minimal” reopening of offices more than two days after the incident, downtown Conakry remained paralyzed on Wednesday.

The impact of the tragedy was evident at Galaxie Communication, a communication and consulting company, where Mamadou Dian Diallo, the CEO, expressed disbelief at the devastation. He contemplated the potential consequences had the explosion occurred during a regular working day. Nearby, the seven-story building housing the Guinean Advertising Office resembled a gutted skeleton, with blown-out windows and employees working to clean offices filled with debris.

In the Coronthie neighborhood, the epicenter of the explosion, even the central prison of Conakry, with its more than ten-meter-high wall, was not spared from the violence of the blast. Charles Alphonse Wright, the Minister of Justice, reported 33 injuries, including four severe cases, during his visit to the site on Tuesday.

A judicial investigation into alleged “willful arson” has been initiated by the Attorney General to determine the causes of the disaster and establish accountability. As of now, no information is available regarding the origin of the fire.

International reactions and expressions of solidarity continued to pour in on Wednesday. Pope Francis, during his weekly general audience at the Vatican, conveyed his closeness to the families of the deceased and the injured, stating, “May God support and keep them in hope.” Moussa Faki Mahamat, the President of the African Union Commission, expressed sincere condolences and deep compassion to the families of the explosion victims. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) called on its member countries and the international community to provide support to Guinea during these challenging times.

According to the government, out of the 212 individuals admitted to healthcare facilities, 127 have returned home, while 85 remain hospitalized, including four in intensive care, as of Tuesday night. The government also announced the resumption of diesel supply in the country, although tanker restrictions are still in place.

On Wednesday morning, taxi drivers and motorcycle riders demanded fuel at several locations, prompting most fuel stations to remain closed for fear of attacks. This resulted in a significant increase in gasoline prices on the black market.