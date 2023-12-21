DR Congo: Martin Fayulu denounces “a violation of the electoral law”

As the Democratic Republic of Congo embarked on the second day of voting, certain candidates are advocating for a fresh vote following a tumultuous rollout and extensive delays during Wednesday’s elections. Expressing his dissatisfaction with the electoral process, opposition leader Martin Fayulu criticized the organization of the December 20 general elections by the electoral commission CENI in a statement to Africanews on Thursday, December 21.

Fayulu, the leader of the ECIDE party, remarked, “Not all Congolese who hold voter cards voted.” He highlighted issues such as delayed arrival of election materials at polling stations, including those in Kinshasa, and emphasized that according to electoral law, elections must be conducted on a public holiday or a Sunday within a single day.

“The electoral law is clear: elections must be held on a public holiday or a Sunday, and that the vote should take place during one day,” Fayulu asserted. He further addressed the proposal to extend voting hours, pointing out that the request violated electoral law and, even with an extension, many polling offices in Kinshasa still lacked necessary machines.

Expressing concern over the potential impact of logistical challenges on the credibility of the results, Fayulu drew attention to the contested 2018 election results proclaimed by CENI. The president of the electoral commission has since turned against Felix Tshisekedi, who was declared the winner, alleging a conspiracy in 2018 and asserting approval of results that did not accurately reflect the vote. Incumbent President Tshisekedi has refuted these accusations.

Fayulu clarified that his primary objective is not merely to be declared the winner but to uphold the rule of law and ensure the truth prevails. He stated, “If someone else wins and they can prove to us that they really won without any hindrance whatsoever, we will accept it.” Fayulu emphasized a commitment to upholding electoral law, the constitution, and the rights of every citizen.

With 44 million Congolese registered to vote, concerns arise regarding the credibility of the results. Observers from the mission established by the DRC’s main Christian churches reported that 31% of voting stations did not open on December 20, and in 41.5% of those that did, voting machines were dysfunctional, disrupting the vote. The evolving situation continues to be monitored closely.