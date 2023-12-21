Port Harcourt refinery resumes operations petroleum products ready after Christmas

The Port Harcourt Refining and Petrochemical Company in Rivers State has resumed operations, aligning with the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring the production of refined products from the facility by the year’s end. This marks a significant development following years of underperformance and turnaround maintenance, during which the facility experienced minimal production.

Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, confirmed the resumption of operations during an inspection of the facility alongside members of the Refinery Steering Committee. The Minister extended congratulations to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and the nation at large for achieving this milestone.

Lokpobiri announced that the facility commenced operations on December 20, 2023, as the first phase of work at the plant had been successfully completed. He further stated that refined petroleum products would be ready for distribution after the Christmas break.

During the inspection at the refinery, Lokpobiri stated, “The meeting today coincides with the commencement of operations at the Port Harcourt refinery. This is to announce to Nigerians that in fulfillment of our pledge to complete phase one of the Port Harcourt refinery by the end of 2023, and the subsequent streaming of phase two in 2024, we happily announce the mechanical completion of flare start-up on December 20, 2023. This heralds the commencement of the production of petroleum products after the Christmas break. We want to thank Nigerians for their patience and trust in the NNPC to deliver on our promise and mandate in the rehabilitation of our refineries.”

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, added that the company’s employees worked tirelessly, contributing over 9.6 million man-hours to bring the refinery back on stream.

This story is developing, and further updates will be provided as they unfold.