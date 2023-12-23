Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Legendary Boxing Broadcaster Larry Merchant Hospitalized in Critical Condition

Legendary Boxing Broadcaster Larry Merchant, renowned for his iconic voice, faces critical condition after being urgently hospitalized on Thursday night. The 92-year-old's legacy spans decades, leaving fans and colleagues anxiously awaiting updates on his health.

In a breaking development reported by TMZ, Legendary Boxing Broadcaster Larry Merchant, was urgently admitted to an L.A. area hospital on Thursday Night – December 21, 2023, and is currently in the critical care unit, according to sources with direct knowledge. The emergency unfolded when an ambulance was dispatched to Larry’s residence around 6 PM on Thursday, swiftly transporting him to a nearby medical facility, where he is now under critical care.

Details surrounding the nature of the emergency and Larry’s prognosis remain unknown at this time. A fixture in the world of HBO boxing commentary, Larry Merchant collaborated with luminaries such as Jim Lampley, George Foreman, Roy Jones Jr., Harold Lederman, and numerous others throughout his illustrious career. Widely hailed as “The greatest television boxing analyst of all time,” the 92-year-old broadcasting icon has left an indelible mark on the sport.

Beyond his contributions to boxing, Larry Merchant showcased his acting talents with notable appearances in “I Spy,” “The Fighter,” and “Rocky Balboa.”

Despite retiring from HBO in 2012, his legacy endures, and he is fondly remembered for his unparalleled broadcasting skills. The circumstances leading to Larry’s hospitalization and his current medical condition are yet to be disclosed.

