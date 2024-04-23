Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

South Africa legend Portia Modise slams Randy Waldrum’s Super Falcons as the poorest Nigerian team ever

South Africa legend Portia Modise slams Randy Waldrum's Super Falcons as the poorest Nigerian team ever

Portia Modise, a former South African football star, thinks that the Nigerian women’s team, the Super Falcons, are not as good as they used to be. She said this after Nigeria beat South Africa to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Even though Nigeria won, Modise wasn’t impressed with how the Super Falcons played.

She said that the Super Falcons didn’t play well, especially with their first touches on the ball. Modise was disappointed because she expected more from the Nigerian team.

Modise also thinks that the coach of the South African team, Desiree Ellis, should be fired. She believes that South Africa needs a new coach with fresh ideas.

But despite Modise’s criticism, the Super Falcons are still the best women’s team in Africa. They have won the African championship nine times and reached the knockout stage of the World Cup last year.

Overall, Modise’s comments show that she thinks the Super Falcons need to improve if they want to compete with the best teams in the world.

