Nigerian Comedian Okey Bakassi Recounts Harrowing Assault Experience at Owerri Event

Renowned comedian Okey Bakassi recently shared a distressing incident on Instagram, detailing an assault he endured at an event in Owerri, Imo state’s capital.

The attack, triggered by a dispute over wedding photographs, escalated after Bakassi advocated for a free flow of pictures.

The assailants, who obstructed other guests from taking photos with the couple, later physically assaulted Bakassi after the event.

Fortunately, timely intervention from other guests prevented further harm. Bakassi expressed gratitude for the assistance of the Department of State Services (DSS) in safely leaving the state and affirmed his commitment to seeking justice for the incident.