Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

ENTERTAINMENT

Nigerian Comedian Okey Bakassi Recounts Harrowing Assault Experience at Owerri Event

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigerian Comedian Okey Bakassi Recounts Harrowing Assault Experience at Owerri Event

Renowned comedian Okey Bakassi recently shared a distressing incident on Instagram, detailing an assault he endured at an event in Owerri, Imo state’s capital.

The attack, triggered by a dispute over wedding photographs, escalated after Bakassi advocated for a free flow of pictures.

The assailants, who obstructed other guests from taking photos with the couple, later physically assaulted Bakassi after the event.

Fortunately, timely intervention from other guests prevented further harm. Bakassi expressed gratitude for the assistance of the Department of State Services (DSS) in safely leaving the state and affirmed his commitment to seeking justice for the incident.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

You Might Also Like

Legendary Boxing Broadcaster Larry Merchant Hospitalized in Critical Condition

Marvel Actor Jonathan Majors removed from projects following assault conviction

Bronny James makes impactful defensive debut for USC after cardiac recovery

World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Egypt keeps winning as Nigeria plays draw again

Burna Boy becomes world’s most-followed artist on Audiomack

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Legendary Boxing Broadcaster Larry Merchant Legendary Boxing Broadcaster Larry Merchant Hospitalized in Critical Condition
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Legendary Boxing Broadcaster Larry Merchant
SPORTS

Legendary Boxing Broadcaster Larry Merchant Hospitalized in Critical Condition

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: Silence in Bethlehem, wailing in Gaza. By Chidi Amuta
Economic challenges cast a shadow on Nigeria’s festive season
Tunisia’s tourism resurgence: Record-breaking year with 49.3% visitor increase in 2023
Egypt maintains steady interest rates even as growth drops
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights