Super Eagles stunned 2-0 by Mali’s Les Aigles — ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Mali started the match with a stronger performance, controlling possession, executing precise passes and exploiting opportunities with their higher tempo and intensity. Their efforts were duly rewarded when El Bilal Toure found the back of the net after 18 minutes, giving them a deserved 1-0 lead.

The Super Eagles began to gain more possession, yet struggled to break through Mali’s disciplined and resolute defence, as the first half ended with Mali maintaining their one-goal lead.

As the second half commenced, the Nigerians attempted to find their rhythm, but they struggled to avoid conceding unnecessary fouls, which ate away at the clock and disrupted their momentum.

With the final minutes ticking away, Les Aigles extended their lead, with Kamory Doumbia securing victory in the 87th minute, sealing a decisive 2-0 win over Nigeria. Ref: Goal