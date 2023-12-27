Support USAfricaLIVE.com

MoneyWatch: Nigeria’s Riverside LNG negotiating supply of gas to South Africa

Marking a potentially historic first in the energy sector, Nigeria’s Riverside LNG is currently negotiating to supply gas to South Africa. The company, which is renowned for owning Nigeria’s largest gas reserves, is broadening its horizons by exploring new deals within the African continent. This move comes on the heels of a successful gas-export partnership that Riverside LNG established with Germany’s Johannes Schuetze Energy Import AG earlier this year.

These negotiations, confirmed by David Ige, the Chief Executive Officer of Riverside LNG, during an interview in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, signify a strategic move for the company. Riverside LNG’s decision to foster relations with South Africa aligns with the company’s broader vision of expanding its influence and fostering energy partnerships within Africa. This initiative could potentially open up new avenues for trading, strengthening intercontinental ties, and fueling economic growth.

Implications for Nigeria and South Africa

This potential deal holds significant implications for both Nigeria and South Africa. For Nigeria, this agreement could bolster the country’s position as a major gas exporter, and further emphasize the importance of its vast gas reserves. For South Africa, securing a gas supply from a fellow African nation could lead to energy security and contribute to the country’s economic stability. wt wire and bnn

