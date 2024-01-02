Biden’s unscripted remarks spark attention

President Joe Biden, known for his disciplined use of Teleprompters and scripted speeches, has diverged from this approach during recent fundraising events where he addressed topics such as the Chinese government, the Republican Party, and Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip. While Biden’s scripted speeches have provided a contrast to his decades of unscripted remarks, his candid remarks at fundraising events have caused challenges for the White House system designed to keep him on script.

These unscripted disclosures, including remarks about Chinese President Xi Jinping, considerations about his re-election bid in response to Donald Trump’s potential candidacy, and expressing frustration with Israel’s actions, have sometimes puzzled, rankled, or worried Biden’s aides. The administration has faced the task of explaining or contradicting these statements, often struggling to refocus attention on the administration’s official message or clarify any misalignment with U.S. policy.

Despite Biden’s acknowledgment that his candor can occasionally cause problems, the White House and the Biden re-election campaign declined to comment on these recent developments.

Biden’s use of the term “indiscriminate” in relation to Israel’s bombing in Gaza raised questions about the U.S. stance on the legality of the campaign. This led to scrutiny from journalists seeking clarification on whether Biden’s remarks represented the official U.S. government position. The Biden administration’s policy prohibits arms transfer to nations engaged in genocide, crimes against humanity, Geneva Conventions violations, or serious breaches of international law, including “indiscriminate attacks.” The following day, spokesperson John Kirby clarified that Biden expressed concern for Israel to be cautious about civilian casualties.

Additionally, Biden conveyed to donors his call for a change in the Israeli government during the same fundraiser, highlighting differences in public and private discourse. Reporters were asked to leave the room by Biden’s aides as he discussed this topic.

Biden’s remarks on Israel became a prominent news story, overshadowing a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleading for funding to counter Russia’s invasion. Foreign policy experts emphasize the importance of consistency in messaging, particularly in international diplomacy.

Quasi-public events like fundraisers allow Biden to test assertive language, although it sometimes conflicts with the cautious messaging preferred by White House aides. Some donors suggest that Biden’s re-election campaign could benefit from more aggressive language, particularly in responding to Republican attacks.

Despite these challenges, the Biden campaign and the Democratic Party have raised significant funds, surpassing Trump and Republicans in recent quarters. Biden’s communication style, including limited press access to closed-door events, reflects a departure from traditional procedures.

