Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

NNPCL and IPMAN caution against panic buying fuel, affirm no intention to raise prices

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
NNPCL and IPMAN caution against panic buying fuel, affirm no intention to raise prices

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) have issued a cautionary statement urging Nigerians to refrain from panic-buying fuel. Additionally, they have refuted speculations regarding an imminent increase in the pump price of petrol, commonly referred to as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Recent reports highlight increased tensions between fuel marketers and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) regarding ongoing government subsidy payments. There are concerns that the cessation of under-recovery of fuel costs may potentially lead to a surge in the commodity’s price to N1,200 per litre.

However, Okanlawon Olanrewaju, the Public Relations Officer of IPMAN, clarified on Channels Television on Thursday that fuel marketers have no intentions of raising fuel prices.

He said “As far as the independent marketers are concerned, we don’t have plans or plans to increase fuel pump price,” he said on Thursday.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“There is no basis for that for now. There is no signal from NNPC that we should increase. So, we cannot do that on our own except NNPC comes out and says we are going to increase pump price. On our own, there is nothing like that.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the public to stop panic buying. There is nothing like that (fuel price increment). It is just a rumour,”

Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL, added in a statement on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, that rumors of a potential increase in petrol prices should be dismissed by Nigerians. The oil firm additionally appealed to motorists to refrain from engaging in panic buying, emphasizing that there are no plans to escalate the cost of the product.

NNPC Ltd assures the public that there is no imminent increase in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly known as petrol.

“NNPC Ltd urges Nigerians to disregard unfounded rumours and assures them that there are no plans for an upward review of the PMS price.

“Motorists nationwide are advised against engaging in panic buying, as there is presently ample availability of PMS across the country,” the statement reads.

Concerns arose among Nigerians after oil marketers disclosed that the price of petrol could be approximately N1,200/litre without subsidies, taking into account global commodity costs.

Ongoing disputes over government subsidy payments have escalated tensions between fuel marketers and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The ongoing conflict has sparked worries that ending the subsidy on fuel costs could lead to a potential surge in the price of the commodity, possibly reaching N1,200 per litre.

However, the NNPCL insisted that there was no more subsidy on the product, stressing that it was now recovering its full cost on the importation of PMS into Nigeria. NNPCL is the sole importer of petrol into Nigeria.

You Might Also Like

Microsoft introduces AI key on keyboards

Nigeria to ban degrees from Kenya and Uganda

Kenya: President Ruto vows to root out corrupt judges

Somali residents rally against Ethiopia-Somaliland sea agreement

Top 10 wealthiest individuals in Africa 2024

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Somali residents rally against Ethiopia-Somaliland sea agreement Somali residents rally against Ethiopia-Somaliland sea agreement
Next Article Kenya: President Ruto vows to root out corrupt judges Kenya: President Ruto vows to root out corrupt judges
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Microsoft introduces AI key on keyboards
TECHNOLOGIES

Microsoft introduces AI key on keyboards

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria to ban degrees from Kenya and Uganda
Kenya: President Ruto vows to root out corrupt judges
Somali residents rally against Ethiopia-Somaliland sea agreement
Onyebuchi Okoronkwo, death and footprints of a TV news journalist. By Chido Nwangwu 
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights