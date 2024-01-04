Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Somali residents rally against Ethiopia-Somaliland sea agreement

Somali residents rally against Ethiopia-Somaliland sea agreement

Thousands of Somali residents gathered at Conis Stadium in the capital on Wednesday to voice their concerns over the recent agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland on sea and port leases. The reported 50-year exclusive lease granted to Ethiopia has triggered apprehensions about Somalia’s sovereignty.

Organized by the Mogadishu regional administration, the rally provided a platform for residents to express worries about what they perceive as encroachments on Somalia’s maritime territory. Demonstrators, chanting and displaying banners, voiced fears that the lease could jeopardize national interests and livelihoods, potentially setting a precedent for further resource exploitation in Somalia.

Hussein Gesey and others urged Ethiopia to cease interventions, emphasizing Somalia’s sovereignty and adherence to recognized boundaries. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, the Interior Minister of the Somali federal government, addressed the crowd, expressing dissatisfaction with being ignored by Ethiopia and characterizing it as a violation.

Speakers at the rally warned about the dangers posed by the agreement, calling for unity to defend Somalia’s sovereignty. Participants emphasized the potential long-term effects of the deal and stressed the need for a united front to counter perceived threats to national freedom and economic stability in the future.

