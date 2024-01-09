Niger military tribunal grants release of ousted president’s son

Niger’s military tribunal has granted provisional release to Mohamed Bazoum Salem, the 23-year-old son of the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, from house arrest in the capital city of Niamey. This decision, disclosed in an official release on Monday, marks a significant development in the ongoing political situation.

Since the military coup in July that led to the removal of his father from office, Salem had been under house arrest at the presidential residence along with his parents. The coup, part of a series of eight such incidents in West and Central Africa since 2020, drew widespread condemnation and resulted in sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS). The international community consistently called for the release of President Bazoum and a return to democratic governance.

The military tribunal, in its statement, did not provide information regarding the status of Salem’s parents.

In a noteworthy turn of events, the ECOWAS Court of Justice declared the detention of Bazoum’s family as arbitrary last month and mandated the reinstatement of President Bazoum. The court’s decisions are final and not subject to appeal. The junta is now obligated to outline its plan for executing this order within one month, as per information from legal representatives involved in the case.

Following the coup on July 26, both President Bazoum and his son faced indictments. Salem specifically faced charges related to conspiracy with the intent of undermining the authority or security of the state.

The family, as reported by Bazoum’s political party and relatives, endured challenging conditions during their house arrest, including a lack of access to running water and electricity. Additionally, their legal representatives asserted that they had been denied the opportunity to meet with a magistrate and were not informed about any legal proceedings against them.

The recent ruling by the ECOWAS Court of Justice intensifies pressure for a resolution to the situation, underscoring the imperative of upholding democratic principles and the rule of law in Niger.