Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

TECHNOLOGIES

X (formerly Twitter) faces steep decline under Elon Musk’s leadership

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
X (formerly Twitter) faces steep decline under Elon Musk's leadership

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition in late 2022, X, formerly known as Twitter, has experienced a significant decline in value, dropping by 71%. Fidelity, a prominent investment group, assessed the situation on January 1, marking the second devaluation for X in 2023. Elon Musk initially acquired the social media giant for $44 billion with Fidelity’s substantial contribution of a $33.5 billion equity investment and additional funds secured through debt financing. The deal, concluded in October 2022, resulted in Twitter transitioning into a privately held company.

Despite requests for comment from FOX Business, both Twitter and Fidelity have not responded to the latest valuation.

Elon Musk, a vocal critic of Twitter prior to the acquisition, expressed concerns about its impact on democracy and civilization, attributing them to what he perceived as a left-wing “mind virus” spread by the platform’s leadership and employee base.

Under Musk’s leadership at X, he garnered attention by terminating a significant number of employees and adopting a firm stance toward advertisers, dismissing their concerns and threatening to distance the platform from them.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

In a late November incident, Musk responded defiantly to advertisers leaving the platform, stating, “What this advertising boycott is going to do is, it is going to kill the company. And the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company.” He also bluntly told advertisers to “go f— yourself.”

Addressing Disney CEO Bob Iger’s discussion of pulling advertising from the platform, Musk responded in a similar assertive manner, stating, “Don’t advertise. If someone is going to try and blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f— yourself,” emphasizing his unwavering position on the matter.

During an interview, Musk apologized for endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory on X, acknowledging its role in fueling an advertiser exodus. These developments transpired shortly after Musk’s visit to Israel, where he toured a kibbutz attacked by Hamas terrorists and engaged in discussions with top leaders.

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Who’s afraid of the ‘New Africa’ convention in Ghana? By Chido Nwangwu

Meta enhances safety measures for teens on instagram and facebook

Morocco wins leadership of UN human rights council amidst controversy

Tesla launches redesigned model 3

House Republicans mull contempt charges for Biden’s son

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article USAfrica: Who’s afraid of the ‘New Africa’ convention in Ghana? By Chido Nwangwu USAfrica: Who’s afraid of the ‘New Africa’ convention in Ghana? By Chido Nwangwu
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
USAfrica: Who’s afraid of the ‘New Africa’ convention in Ghana? By Chido Nwangwu
AFRICA

USAfrica: Who’s afraid of the ‘New Africa’ convention in Ghana? By Chido Nwangwu

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Meta enhances safety measures for teens on instagram and facebook
Morocco wins leadership of UN human rights council amidst controversy
Tesla launches redesigned model 3
House Republicans mull contempt charges for Biden’s son
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights