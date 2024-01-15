Nigerian banker Amarachi’s suicide and reflections on life. By Chris Agbedo

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Agbedo, Professor of Linguistics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is a contributing analyst to USAfrica

“Nothing is working in my life. My brain is clogged up. The economy is getting harder. My decisions are wrong. My mind is messed up. The future doesn’t seem bright at all; I see extreme hardship, and I can’t bear the pain anymore. I’m sorry Mom, I’m sorry Dad…Dear Lord, have mercy on me.” — Amarachi Ugochukwu

Those were excerpts from the suicide note of late Amarachi Ugochukwu, a marketing staffer of Globus bank in Ikorodu, Lagos State. The young banker’s tragic end provokes some reflections on life, which is often likened to a complex jigsaw puzzle, a mosaic of experiences, challenges, and choices that shape our existence. Each piece represents a moment, a decision, a relationship, or an event that contributes to the overall picture of our lives.

As humankind seeks to crack this jigsaw puzzle, new pieces appear, altering the overall composition and challenging them to continuously engage with the puzzle. In the pursuit of completing the puzzle, the challenge of negotiating the twists and turns, sieving through a web of choices and consequences constantly searching for connections, seeking meaning, and attempting to understand the bigger picture. As quite typical of a puzzle, the choices man makes do have consequences and each decision fits into the larger framework of their lives, creating their own meaning in the arrangement of their experiences, and influencing the overall pattern and design. In solving a jigsaw puzzle, the person discovers the inescapable option of embracing resilience, appreciating imperfection and internalizing the mystery of the whole. Some pieces may not fit immediately, and certain aspects may be unclear, but the process of exploration and discovery is essential, which underscores the primacy of patience and determination. Not every piece fits perfectly, and not every part of life is flawless. In embracing imperfections as an integral part of the puzzle, man realizes that it is in these imperfections that the uniqueness and beauty of their lives emerge. Given that the complete picture of life is often elusive and mysterious, man never fully grasps the entirety of their existence, and that’s part of the allure. The journey itself, filled with unknowns and uncertainties, is what makes the puzzle intriguing. In this piece, contemplating life as a jigsaw puzzle in the context of Amarachi Ugochukwu’s suicide, encourages us to appreciate the intricacies, certain uncertainties, and interconnectedness of our experiences. It invites us to engage actively in the process of assembling our collective experiences into a unique puzzle, all while recognizing the peculiarity in both the individual pieces as represented by Amarachi and the evolving masterpiece as a whole.

Amarachi’s tragic end interrogates this jigsaw puzzle called life. Amarachi’s untimely end prompts us to examine the deeper meanings, complexities, and challenges inherent in the human experience, as we grapple with the profound questions that life often presents. Life, much like a jigsaw puzzle, is composed of myriad pieces that interlock to create a unique and intricate pattern. Amarachi’s story, marked by economic hardships and personal struggles, raises poignant questions about the nature of this puzzle and the often-elusive quest for understanding.

At the heart of this reflection is the inquiry into the nature of suffering and resilience. Why do some individuals, despite facing adversity, find the strength to persevere, while others succumb to the weight of their challenges? Amarachi’s tragic fate beckons us to reflect on the complexities of human experiences, and contemplate the resilience of the human spirit and the seismic cord between external circumstances and internal fortitude.

The puzzle of life also encompasses the societal, economic, and political factors that shape individual destinies. The suicidal option, which Amarachi took, citing economic hardships as a reason for taking such a drastic step, compels us to delve into the layers of despair that individuals may grapple with in the face of challenging circumstances as well as underpin the interconnectedness of personal struggles with broader systemic issues.

Also, Amarachi’s pitiable story draws attention to the centrality of mental health. The silent battles individuals face, the internal conflicts that remain hidden behind external facades, emphasize the need for a compassionate and understanding society. The jigsaw puzzle of life compels us to de-stigmatize mental health challenges, recognizing it as an integral piece in the overall well-being of individuals.

It is an unsettling reminder that beyond the headlines and economic statistics lie real people, each grappling with their unique set of challenges. Amarachi’s choice to take her life should prompt us to pause and consider the factors that contribute to the fragility of mental well-being, particularly in the context of economic struggles. Amarachi’s decision reflects the intersection of personal struggles, mental health challenges, and the harsh realities of economic hardships. It is a call to action for us humans to recognize our fellow beings behind the statistics and extend our support to those who may be silently battling their own demons. The economic difficulties faced by many in our society, attributed by some to broader political and systemic issues, should encourage us to question the impact of these challenges on mental health. Unemployment, financial instability, and the stress of making ends meet can take a toll on individuals, affecting their sense of self-worth and hope for the future.

Amarachi’s tragic demise represents a stark indictment of Nigeria’s struggling system. The struggle for employment, the burden of financial insecurity, and the strain of trying to make ends meet in the face of rising inflation and economic downturns weigh heavily on the shoulders of ordinary citizens. The front-cover headline of Nigerian Guardian newspaper of Friday 12 January 2024 spoke volumes of grinding poverty and hunger ravaging the land, driven by woeful economic indices – headline inflation at 28.20%, food inflation at 32.84%, crushing debt overhang, 33% investment decline in Q2 of 2023, operating cost losses incurred by multinational companies, etc. The chilling infographics capped the disheartening narrative with an N87.3 trillion debt profile tethered to the reckless burden of financing the political class’ lifestyle – profligate expenditures (purchase of SUVs for politicians, expensive travels, renovation of residences) and corruption industry. Such depressing optics offer no respite to Amarachi’s agonizing concerns expressed in her suicide note. Amarachi’s story is a painful reminder that the economic struggles of the Nigerian state have real and devastating consequences for individuals.

Amarachi’s tragedy sheds light on the unjust demands placed on bank workers. Her pathetic story prompts us to question the toll that the intense work culture and undue expectations within the banking industry can exact on the mental health of employees. The relentless pressure to meet targets, the long hours, and the constant fear of job insecurity create a toxic cocktail that can lead to burnout, anxiety, and, tragically, in some cases, the loss of life. Bank workers are often expected to perform at the peak of their abilities, handling not just financial transactions but also navigating the complexities of ever-changing regulations, stringent deadlines, and demanding customers. The unrealistic demands placed on bank employees can breed a culture of stress and anxiety, eroding the mental and emotional resilience of those working diligently behind the scenes. The pressure to consistently achieve unrealistic targets can create an environment where employees feel trapped and unsupported, ultimately impacting their mental health and, tragically, their lives. It is crucial for banks and financial institutions to acknowledge their responsibility in fostering a healthy and supportive work environment. This involves not only re-evaluating performance metrics but also implementing measures to ensure that employees have the resources and support needed to cope with the challenges inherent in the industry. Leaders in the banking sector must recognize that the well-being of their workforce is not just a matter of corporate responsibility but is intrinsically tied to the industry’s sustainability. Employee mental health directly influences productivity, innovation, and overall job satisfaction.

In the wake of Amarachi’s tragic end, the onus is on banks to re-evaluate their practices and prioritize the creation of an environment that values its employees’ health and happiness. This heartbreaking incident should catalyze a broader conversation about work culture, mental health, and the ethical responsibilities of employers. It is an opportunity for the banking industry to take a proactive stance in implementing measures that prioritize the mental well-being of its workforce, ensuring that no employee feels compelled to make the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of meeting unrealistic demands. Amarachi’s story compels us to break the chains of an unhealthy work culture, fostering an environment where employees can thrive, not just survive.

Amarachi’s tragic fate raises profound questions about the puzzle of life, particularly within the context of a country grappling with widespread joblessness and economic uncertainties. Life in Nigeria, for many, resembles a labyrinth, where individuals seek continually almost unsuccessfully to wriggle through the complex pathways of employment, economic stability, and personal fulfillment. Nigeria’s job market, plagued by high unemployment rates, places immense pressure on those fortunate enough to secure employment. Amarachi’s story challenges us to confront the stark realities faced by employed Nigerians who, despite having a job, may still grapple with the fear of job insecurity, financial instability, and the relentless pursuit of economic stability.

Amarachi’s narrative unravels a distressing reality – that meaningful employment alone does not shield individuals from the weight of economic hardships. Her desperate choice to end her life serves as a cruel testament to the depths of despair that financial instability can induce, even for those who seem outwardly successful in their careers. The question that emerges from Amarachi’s fate is a haunting one: If a gainfully employed Nigerian can be pushed to such desperate measures due to economic hardships, what does this foretell for the millions grappling with the anguish of unemployment? The implications are chilling and demand urgent attention from all quarters of society. One of the critical issues laid bare by Amarachi’s fate is the precarious nature of employment in Nigeria. The pervasive fear of job loss, often fueled by economic uncertainties, places an immense burden on the shoulders of workers.

The relentless pressure to secure stable employment, coupled with the harsh realities of job insecurity, creates an environment where individuals may perceive suicide as a desperate means of escape from an unyielding economic maze. At the heart of Amarachi’s narrative lies the weight of societal expectations, a burden that many Nigerians bear daily. The conventional path of success, often measured by career achievements, financial stability, and societal approval, can become an oppressive force.

Amarachi’s fate urges us to question the toll exacted by these expectations, as individuals grapple with the pressure to conform to predetermined notions of success. Amarachi’s story urges us to reconsider societal perceptions of success and fulfillment. The societal expectations placed on individuals to secure stable employment can sometimes overshadow personal well-being and happiness. Amarachi’s tragic end prompts us to reevaluate the priorities ingrained in our collective consciousness, encouraging a shift towards a more holistic understanding of success that encompasses mental health, personal fulfillment, and work-life balance.

Amarachi’s tragic end tends to introduce an ironic twist into the cultural significance and hopes imbued within semantic ambit of such beautiful name as ‘God’s grace’ (Amarachi) ‘God’s glory’ (Ugochukwu) in the face of mental health challenges. Her beautiful name couldn’t serve as an impervious shield against the depths of despair she faced. Her story prompts a sobering realization that even the most beautiful names, adorned with cultural significance and divine connotations, do not offer water-tight immunity from the harsh realities of economic hardship-induced mental health challenges. It compels us to wonder if people who bear such names ever appreciate their deep spiritual connotations when confronted with the profound struggles that put their avowed attachment to Divinity to test. Ugochukwu as a surname, resonates with cultural and spiritual significance as ‘God’s Glory’. The first name, Amarachi bears profound cultural and spiritual weight, symbolising hope, divine protection, and a sense of purpose. Yet, Amarachi failed to leverage the immense potentialities of her name in staving off the overwhelming challenges that led her to a sorrowful end. Nonetheless, this hardly suggests that Amarachi’s painful surrender to the vicissitudes of this jigsaw puzzle called life either proves the limitations of faith-centric expressions – ‘God’s grace’ – or diminishes the sanctity and efficacy of faith and spiritual support. Instead, Amarachi’s story invites us to integrate a better understanding of mental health within the broader framework of societal, cultural, and systemic influences. It challenges us to foster a compassionate environment that not only acknowledges the spiritual dimensions of human existence but also recognizes the need for tangible, accessible mental health resources. Let her beautiful name not only remind us of the cultural richness embedded in our identities but also serve as a reminder that the path to healing demands a blend of compassion, understanding, and tangible support from both societal and spiritual dimensions. Amarachi’s story beckons us to transcend the surface-level comfort of religious expressions and confront the need for comprehensive conversations about mental health within our communities. The apparent limitations of ‘God’s Glory’ in preventing Amarachi’s despair should not diminish the importance of faith but rather serve as a catalyst for a more inclusive dialogue. It prompts us to bridge the gap between the spiritual and the tangible, advocating mental health awareness, accessibility to resources, and a compassionate understanding of the human condition. As we reflect on Amarachi’s tragedy, let her name not only signify divine glory but also become a rallying point for a collective commitment to dismantle mental health challenge stereotypes. In honouring her memory, let us strive for a society where the intertwining threads of faith and mental health support create a robust safety net, ensuring that no one feels compelled to face their struggles alone, regardless of the beauty inherent in their names.

As our hearts go to Amarachi’s family, pleading God’s divine intervention to mitigate the pains of irreparable loss, let us channel our grief into advocacy and action. It is a collective responsibility to ensure that her story is not just a tragic footnote but a turning point. Let it be a turning point toward a Nigeria where economic opportunities are accessible to all, where mental health is prioritised, and where the well-being of every citizen is considered as the fundamental measure of our country’s success. Amarachi’s untimely departure is a stark reminder that there is no better time for change than now.

As we contemplate Amarachi’s tragic end, we are confronted with the unpredictable nature of life’s puzzle. The uncertainty, the unexpected twists, and the unfathomable turns challenge our preconceived notions about the order and coherence of our existence.

Amarachi’s fate urges us to acknowledge the limitations of our understanding and to approach the puzzle of life with humility, empathy, and a willingness to learn. In this period of reflection, let us not only mourn the loss of an individual but use Amarachi’s story as an impetus for collective growth and change. It is an opportunity for us, as a people, to foster a more compassionate and supportive environment, to re-evaluate our societal priorities, and to strive for a world where the pieces of life’s puzzle align more harmoniously for everyone. Amarachi’s tragic fate may be a sombre chapter in our country’s story, but let it be a catalyst for a broader dialogue on the intricacies of life.

As we grapple with the questions Amarachi’s story raises, may we find the collective strength to contribute positively to the ongoing construction of this complex and evolving jigsaw puzzle called Life.