Senegal: Sall inaugurates Dakar’s electric bus fleet

In a significant development for the city of Dakar, residents will soon experience enhanced urban mobility through the inauguration of the long-awaited Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) fleet, marking a four-year anticipation. The commencement of this transformative transportation initiative occurred on Sunday, with the President of Senegal officiating the event. The BRT fleet comprises 120 electric buses, representing a sustainable approach as they are powered by solar energy.

President Macky Sall emphasized the historical significance of this milestone during the inauguration ceremony on January 14th. “Sunday, 14th of January will go down in our history as a day on which we took another leap towards a modern Senegal,” remarked President Sall. He underscored the BRT’s alignment with the nation’s commitment to ushering in a new era of mass transportation revolution, addressing present challenges and proactively anticipating future ones. The president drew parallels with previous achievements, citing the success of regional trains as part of Senegal’s progress.

The BRT is designed to connect 14 communes within Dakar, spanning from north to south, offering an efficient transportation network for residents. The buses, boasting a significant capacity of approximately 150 seats, are anticipated to serve around 300,000 passengers daily. Local residents express optimism that the introduction of this new fleet will alleviate the city’s traffic congestion issues, providing a practical solution to a longstanding problem.

Reflecting on the broader impact of the BRT, a resident highlighted its potential to enhance urban mobility within the Dakar agglomeration. “It is really difficult to leave the suburbs and go to Dakar or do the journey the other way around. I believe the two major projects by His Excellency President Macky Sall will undoubtedly have a positive social impact,” stated the resident.

Acknowledging the prevalent traffic challenges on Dakar’s roads, another resident expressed optimism about the BRT’s role in bringing about substantial changes. “There is heavy traffic on our roads, that’s why the BRT will bring major changes. It will decongest our roads, and we really lose so much time in the jams,” the resident observed.

The realization of the BRT project was made possible through a collaborative financing effort involving the World Bank, the European Investment Bank, and the State of Senegal. The project incurred a total cost of approximately 300 billion CFA francs, equivalent to around 500 million US dollars. This financial support underscores the commitment of international entities and the domestic government to advancing sustainable and modern transportation infrastructure in Senegal’s capital city.