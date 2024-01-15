Cape Verde third African country to eradicate malaria

In a significant development for public health, Cape Verde has attained the status of being the third African nation to be officially declared malaria-free, as announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday. This achievement comes amidst the persistent threat of malaria, which continues to claim the lives of hundreds of thousands across the African continent.

The Atlantic archipelago, with a population of approximately 500,000 residents, joins the ranks of Mauritius (1973) and Algeria (2019) as African countries that have successfully eradicated malaria. Globally, a total of 43 countries have received WHO certification for achieving malaria-free status. This certification is contingent upon providing evidence of the uninterrupted interruption of the domestic transmission chain for a minimum of three consecutive years.

Cape Verde’s accomplishment underscores the collective efforts and commitment invested in disease control and eradication initiatives, contributing to the advancement of public health objectives both regionally and globally.